Olivia Bowen gushes over son Abel ahead of welcoming second child

Olivia Bowen has been celebrating her firstborn!

Yesterday (June 8), the former Love Island star and her husband, Alex Bowen, hosted a party to celebrate the third birthday of their son, Abel.

Abel’s birthday comes less than three months before Olivia is due to give birth to the family’s second child, which has since been revealed to be a baby girl.

As she continues to celebrate her little boy, Olivia has taken the opportunity to share an emotional tribute to Abel.

Earlier today, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to post a black-and-white photo of Abel during his party, being cradled in his mother’s arms.

“There is nothing on this earth I wouldn’t do for you. Including run around 31 weeks pregnant from 6am-7pm to make your third birthday the most special day ever,” Olivia began in her caption.

“We had the most special magical crazy fun day yesterday to celebrate Abel’s 3rd birthday with all his friends, our friends & family. I honestly couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day,” she penned.

“Abel quite literally had the best day of his life, he was non stop laughing, playing & smiling. I could have watched him forever. He asked me if we could do it again next week,” the reality star teased.

“I am HUGELY in my feels, so so emotional with my baby turning three tomorrow & being heavily pregnant I literally feel crazy. I’m just the most grateful human for what everyone did yesterday for Abel,” she praised.

“Will share some photos soon when I’ve stopped crying over this one. After a full day of celebrating, Abel literally jumped from the bouncy castle, searched for my face & ran up to me, I scooped him into my arms & he fully melted into my cuddle, dancing to the sound of our favourite songs on the sax. I will never ever forget it,” Olivia added.

Many of Olivia’s followers have since been commenting their well-wishes, with one writing: “You can tell he had a good day what a smashing photo.”

“Happy 3rd birthday, Abel looked brilliant,” another agreed.