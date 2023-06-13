Olivia Bowen details ‘scary’ incident that resulted in broken wrist

Olivia Bowen has opened up about an incident that occurred to her last month and resulted in a trip to the hospital.

The former Love Island star described the accident as 'shocking' and 'scary' after revealing she has broken her wrist and will be in cast for another three weeks.

Sharing a video to her equestrian Instagram page, Olivia went into detail of how a horse she was riding bucked her, causing her to fall off. It wasn’t until much later on that she discovered she had broken her wrist as she believed it was just sprained.

Credit: Olivia Bowen Equestrian Instagram

The clip shows Olivia visibly upset as she wiped tears away and held an ice pack on her arm. She explained, “I’m alright, just a little bit of a shock and then I think it was the adrenaline”.

“We were just walking back and then he just got excited and then I sat one buck, and then he put another massive one in and just launched me into the air and I hit the deck”.

“It’s like, scary isn’t it?”, the 29-year-old added before tearing up again. “I know I’ve got to get back on him and I know I’m gonna be scared too”.

The mum-of-one went into more detail of the incident in the caption of the post, sharing her disappointment that she won't be able to train for another few weeks.

Credit: Olivia Bowen Equestrian Instagram

“I’ve broken my wrist, the bone is crushed throughout with breaks on each side. Honestly on this day I didn’t think it was broken I thought I’d just badly sprained it! So to me, it was get back on next week & keep going!”.

“Obviously it hasn’t worked out that way, you can see how much I was putting my heart & soul into this so it has been quite hard to get my head around”.

The former reality TV star went on to share her frustrations as she was attending horse training every day and working on her fitness in the gym in order to take part in an upcoming horse race, the Magnolia Cup.

“I wanted to prove myself so much & raise so much money for education above all. So yeah, this sucks. But like we all kept saying, it could of been a lot worse”.

“I keep wracking my brain of what I could of done differently but this is just the nature of the beast & it happens”.

Credit: Olivia Bowen Instagram

Bowen continued, “I am slowly coming to terms with the fact I will be out of the race this year, but who knows next year it could be back on the cards! It’s even more irritating because I was soooo close to being ready”.

“All I need to concentrate on right now is getting better & getting back to my girl Dolly. Cannot wait to get back on, 3 more weeks in a cast”.

Olivia was celebrating her son Abel’s first birthday alongside her husband and Love Island sweetheart, Alex, over the weekend.

Sharing snaps from the special day to her 3.1M Instagram followers, Olivia made sure to match the colour of her cast with the baby blue theme and decorations.