Olivia Bowen admits why she feels ‘guilty’ about losing unborn twin

Olivia Bowen has opened up about her experience with losing one of her unborn babies.

On February 6, the former Love Island finalist announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Alex Bowen. The couple are already parents to their two-year-old son Abel.

However, earlier this month, Olivia revealed that she had initially been expecting twins but tragically lost one of her babies, as a result of Vanishing Twin Syndrome.

Now, as she comes to terms with her loss, Olivia has expressed her mixed emotions surrounding her pregnancy.

Speaking on the Mum’s The Word podcast with Kelsey Parker, the 31-year-old recalled her initial reaction when she discovered that she was expecting twins.

“I felt like I didn’t want twins. I felt like I wasn’t going to handle it, and I didn’t feel like I was enough to handle it, or have it,” Olivia confessed.

“So, I feel like it was taken from me because I wasn’t ready for it, and I wasn’t the person to do it. I feel like I caused it myself because I told myself I couldn’t do it,” she admitted further.

The reality star then went on to share the moment she was informed that one of her unborn twins did not survive.

“We went to this scan and one didn’t have a heartbeat. As soon as you went in, you could see it was so tiny compared to the other one,” Olivia explained.

“She’s there telling me that we’ve got this little baby that is thriving, and then she’s like, ‘This one is dead. You’ve got one baby that isn’t alive.’ I don’t even know how you’re going to fathom that. Am I meant to be happy? Am I meant to be sad?” she continued.

"I feel so guilty. I said I couldn’t do it, so now is that why we’ve not got it? Did I walk too much? Did I drink too much water? Did I not want it enough? All of these sudden questions just literally came down like pouring rain,” Olivia concluded.