Olivia Attwood shares thoughts on having children & filming labour

Olivia Attwood has been opening up about the possibility of having children in the future.

The former Love Island star tied the knot to her husband Bradley Dack back in June and has been chatting about the prospects of starting a family together.

Olivia also revealed she would film the birth of her first child if she and Bradley do decide to have little ones.

While speaking to MailOnline, Attwood admitted she is ‘obsessed’ with her career, but said she ‘knows her mind will change’ about having children in the future.

Speaking about potentially filming herself in labour for TV, Olivia explained, “The idea of filming my birth is scary but yes in some capacity it would be natural to share that, and I'd want to”.

“I think that would be fun and the viewers would have grown up with me and to see me making life would be really cool”.

The former I’m a Celeb star then spoke out about people asking women if they want children and how she feels about the question.

“I know a lot of women don't like being asked about children and I understand that so I can't speak for other people”.

“But for me personally I don't mind being asked because when you share so much of your life, and I let people ask me everything so it would be weird for me to then say, 'You can't ask me that'".

“I am in my 30s and it does get jarring to be asked that question again and again as a woman, but I understand why people do”.

Olivia then revealed, “For me, I am so obsessed with my career right now and so obsessed with Brad that I don't wake up thinking about kids, but I know that might change and I will want them someday”.

Olivia and Bradley got married surrounded by their nearest and dearest with a lavish ceremony held in London. The lead up to the wedding and their big day was filmed for their reality show Olivia Marries Her Match.