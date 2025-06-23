Olivia Attwood reveals why she keeps money separate from husband Bradley

Olivia Attwood has admitted the reason why she prefers to be financially independent from her husband.

The former Love Island finalist tied the knot with her husband, footballer Bradley Dack, in June 2023.

Now, two years into her marriage, Olivia has made a candid confession about her relationship with her husband.

Speaking to The Sun, the 34-year-old shared that being financially independent is an important priority for her.

“I went to an affluent private school, and I remember a close friend whose dad left their mum for his secretary. Suddenly, the big house and the cars were gone, and there’s a 50-year-old woman who doesn’t know how to pay a bill and can’t access their bank account. Watching the rug be pulled out from under people in real time was horrendous,” Olivia recalled.

“Women should absolutely be able to stay at home if they want to. I applaud women who are fulfilled by that. But financial freedom is something that we should always prioritise, because you can’t say you’re in an equal relationship if you don’t have the power to leave when you want to,” she explained.

“And I know it’s easier said than done. I speak from such a privileged position and I love my job, but I want young women to be educated. Yes, get the man, get the handbag, but don’t quit your job,” Olivia detailed.

“Brad and I have separate bank accounts and a joint one for bills. Everything is very transparent. He knows what I earn, I know what he earns. We know where the money goes. You need to make sure you are aligned with money and want to spend it on the same things,” the reality star continued.

Olivia concluded: “Women don’t like talking about finances. I don’t think we should be afraid. Don’t let men mansplain us out of finances. I educated myself a lot in the last two years about money, tax structure and investment."