Olivia & Alex Bowen give insight into adorable gender reveal party

Olivia and Alex Bowen have been celebrating their little one!

Last month, the former Love Island finalists announced that they are expecting their second child together.

The couple – who are already parents to their two-year-old son Abel – had initially been expecting twins, but tragically lost one of their unborn babies due to Vanishing Twin Syndrome.

Now, ahead of the arrival of their baby girl, Olivia and Alex have shared an adorable glimpse into their gender reveal party for their loved ones.

Earlier today, Olivia took to Instagram to upload a video montage of their recent bash, which was held in their family home.

The party featured a lavish entrance sign with the phrase ‘Baby Bowen No. 2, Will you be pink or blue?’, as well as a flower station for guests to make their own bouquets, which they could then take home with them.

The baby’s gender reveal was also celebrated with a heart-shaped cake with ‘Baby Bowen’ written on top, with pink icing in the centre.

The video showcased Olivia and Alex popping a gold balloon with the words ‘Baby Bowen Is A…’ on it, to reveal pink confetti for their baby daughter. The sweet montage ended with a clip of the couple’s friends and family reacting to the news.

“Surprising our very close friends & family,” Olivia simply penned in her caption.

Following her heartwarming video update, many of Olivia’s fans have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“So precious congratulations on your baby girl,” one follower replied.

“Congratulations to your beautiful family,” another commented.

“Such a sweet moment. Congratulations,” a third fan added.

Olivia and Alex’s adorable video comes less than a week after they confirmed that they had initially been expecting twins. The loss of one of their babies was caused by one twin growing much quicker than the other, and the smaller baby's embryo became naturally absorbed.

In a candid post on Instagram, Olivia penned at the time: “We never want our sunset baby to be forgotten. You existed, you were loved & you were part of our family for a short while."