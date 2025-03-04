Olivia & Alex Bowen confirm second child’s gender after twin loss

Olivia and Alex Bowen have shared the gender of their new baby.

On February 6, the former Love Island finalists confirmed that they are expecting their second child together. The couple are already parents to their two-year-old son, Abel.

However, last week, Olivia made the heartbreaking announcement that she had initially been expecting twins. Eight weeks into her pregnancy, the reality star tragically lost one of her unborn babies, due to Vanishing Twin Syndrome.

Now, following her devastating update, Olivia and Alex have chosen to share joyful news with the reveal of their little one’s gender.

Earlier today, the couple took to Instagram to upload a video of the family-of-three, sitting outside with an unopened box.

Olivia, Alex and Abel then pull out a teddy bear from the box, wearing a pink ribbon to showcase that they will be welcoming a daughter.

“My heart, soul & family is complete,” Olivia sweetly penned in the video’s caption.

Many of the couple’s fellow stars have since been commenting their well-wishes, with Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson writing: “Awww so sweet, Congratulations guys so beautiful.”

“Oh huni, all my love. Incredible news for you all, a wee bestie awaits!” added Love Island alum Laura Anderson.

Olivia recently chose to open up for the first time about the loss of her unborn baby. The loss was caused by one of her twins growing much quicker than the other, and the smaller baby's embryo became naturally absorbed.

Speaking to The Sun, the 31-year-old recalled the moment when she was informed of her lost twin.

“I just didn’t believe it. I sat there thinking: ‘No, it’s going to come back.’ And what made me more upset was seeing Alex’s face because he had been so positive,” she admitted.

Writing on Instagram after sharing her heartbreaking story, Olivia noted: “We never want our sunset baby to be forgotten. You existed, you were loved & you were part of our family for a short while."