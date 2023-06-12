OITNB actress Uzo Aduba reveals she’s pregnant with first child

The Orange is the New Black family is growing!

Congratulations are in order for Uzo Aduba and her husband Robert Sweeting as the couple have announced they are expecting their first child together.

Uzo, known for her role as Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren in the hit Netflix original series Orange in the New Black, confirmed the exciting news to Instagram after appearing at the 2023 Tony Awards with her blossoming baby bump on display.

Credit: Uzo Aduba Instagram

While attending the Tony Awards, the 42-year-old stunned in a gorgeous orange trouser suit that she unbuttoned on the red carpet to cradle her baby bump.

Sharing her excitement at becoming a first-time parent, Aduba posted an adorable video of her holding up a babygrow and saying, “Ta-dah!”, to her 2.2M Instagram followers.

She captioned the post, “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents”.

“I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy!”, she sweetly continued.

Credit: Uzo Aduba Instagram

“I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done”.

A host of famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate Uzo and Robert on their wonderful news.

Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez wrote, “YAAAAASSSSS. OH MY SWEET BEAUTIFUL FRIEND BIGGEST CONGRATS”.

“Ayyyyyy we welcome you with unconditional love”, penned How to Get Away with Murder star Airah Vann.

Credit: Uzo Aduba Instagram

Empire’s Grace Byers added, “Ah! Oh I wish you all BLESSINGS in this next season. Congratulations”.

Uzo and Robert tied the knot with a private ceremony in September 2020.

When previously speaking about their marriage, Uzo admitted, “For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone”.

“My heart, my love – I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me”.