OITNB actress Uzo Aduba announces birth of first child

Uzo Aduba is now a mum!

Congratulations are in order for Uzo and her husband Robert Sweeting as they have welcomed their first child into the world together.

The Orange Is the New Black actress revealed she has given birth to a baby girl and admitted that her ‘heart is so full’ after becoming a mum.

Uzo announced the wonderful news of her daughter’s birth on social media and shared the beautiful name she chose for her new arrival, along with its meaning.

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old unveiled a photo of herself to her 2.2M followers as she cradled her baby girl while in a hospital bed. She also shared a snap of her daughter’s tiny feet beside her hand.

Uzo captioned the sweet post, “My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life. I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full”.

“Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours”.

The Painkiller star then revealed her daughter’s name by penning, “We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem – Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you”.

“I’m a Mommy you guys. Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it:). #grateful”.

Many stars and fans headed to the comments to congratulate Uzo and Robert on the birth of their first child.

Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler wrote, “I'm over the moon for you love! You already look like a natural! I'm here for ANYTHING you need. Except breast feeding”.

“Congratulations beautiful Mama!!!!!!! Blessings blessings blessings!!”, penned Barbie star America Ferrera.

Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o added, “Amen AMEN! I am so happy for you”.

Uzo announced her pregnancy back in June by posting a sweet video as she held up a babygrow and said, “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents”.

“I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done”.