Obsessed! The ‘One Tree Hill’ girls have started a rewatch podcast

What a blast from the past! It’s time to relive our early 2000’s youth with the brand new Drama Queens podcast, brought to us by none other than Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz, three of the stars from our favourite teen drama, One Tree Hill.

Sophia, Hilarie and Bethany Joy played the three female leads in this iconic CW show, which ran from 2003 until 2012, airing a whopping 187 episodes and nine seasons.

The series also starred Chad Michael Murray and James Lafftery, who played High School basketball players who also happened to be half brothers. The show centred around a small town called Tree Hill in North Carolina.

As fans of the show will know though, the love triangles and romantic drama, family tensions and psychopathic stalkers are what truly make this show so iconic and beloved even to this day. Now, nine years after the show finally ended, these three co-stars and real-life friends have come together again for the ultimate One Tree Hill rewatch podcast.

According to the podcast description, “Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush are the biggest Drama Queens and they are here with you to dissect every episode, deliver every detail you must know, and devote themselves to you as you rewatch every single scene together.”

“Join Joy, Hilarie and Sophia each week. Relive it, Relove it, Rewatch it …every One Tree Hill minute of it. Be a Drama Queen.”

Featuring an already incredibly catchy jingle performed by our very own Haley James Scott, Drama Queens is our new obsession, with the very first 55 minute episode being released today on Spotify, Apple Podcast, iHeartRadio Podcast and anywhere else you might listen to podcasts.

You can check out the trailer below;