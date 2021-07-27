Obsessed! The first trailer just dropped for Ghostbusters: Afterlife

What a blast from the past! The first full trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife just dropped and we’re already completely obsessed.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. That’s right, this is a continuation, not a remake!

Set thirty years after the events of the second Ghostbusters film, this family-friendly adventure comedy follows a single mum and her two kids as they arrive in a mysterious small town in Oklahoma.

However, soon enough the family begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

If you were a fan of the original Ghostbusters series, then it’s fair to say that Ghostbusters: Afterlife is going to make you feel seriously nostalgic.

Plus, it features quite an impressive cast too, including: Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, Marvel’s Paul Rudd, Fargo actress Carrie Coon and famed child actress Mckenna Grace.

Not forgetting a few cameo appearances from the original Ghostbusters themselves, as Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts are all said to reprise their iconic roles.

Due to delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the release date for Ghostbusters: Afterlife had been pushed back several times. However, it’s officially been announced that the film is set to premiere on the big screen this coming November 11.

In the meantime, check out the trailer below;