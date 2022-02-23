Oasis Ireland launch fabulous spring clothing collection

Now that we’re coming into spring, we have some brighter, longer days ahead of us at last. Therefore, it’s finally time to whip out your spring wardrobe and put the thick knits away!

Every year we like to pick up a few brand new pieces to try and give our seasonal wears more of a fresher feel. If you too are on the hunt for some lovely new bits, then we highly recommend checking out Oasis online.

While they’re no longer in stores across Ireland, Oasis is a fashion brand we’ve always turned to over the years, whether we’re looking for some smart/casual workwear, a new holiday outfit or some luxury-feel basis.

After having a browse through their online store recently and feasting our eyes on their new spring/summer dress collection, it’s easy to see why they’re one of our old reliables.

Here’s a rundown on just some of the fabulous dress options we can’t wait to pick up this season.

€56 (down from €70)

Beautifully crafted in a crinkled fabric, this feminine mini dress is all about the details. Designed with a high neckline, a gently cinched in waist, frilled hem and gently puffed sleeves. Complete with a decadent floral print for added appeal.

€80 (down from €101)

We're completely obsessed with this preppy, tweed mini dress. Easy to wear to the office now that we're no longer working from home, which is both flattering, stylish and comfortable.

€74 (down from €93)

A feminine take on the classic shirt dress, this dress is designed with a mini hemline, gently ballooned sleeves, button front and flippy skirt. Complete with a bold floral print and matching belt to gently cinch in your silhouette. Take it from weekday to weekend with a simple change of accessories.

€74 (down from €93)

Step into spring with this timeless midi dress. Perfect for mastering one-step styling, this dress is designed in a flowing midi style with trending puffed sleeves and tiered detailing. Complete with an all-over checked print for stylish appeal.

€74 (down from 93)

Beautifully crafted in a printed mesh, this midi dress is designed in a flattering wrap style with an asymmetric hemline. Complete with an all-over floral print for feminine vibes.

€74 (down from €93)

With it's breezy flowing fit, gently ballooned sleeves and retro-inspired floral print, this effortless mini is a wardrobe staple. Ideal for warm weather wearing, style with your favourite knee-high boots or chunky sandals for a trending look.

€74 (down from €93)

Decorated with a floral print in a unique diamond style, this mini dress is designed with a flattering v-neckline, gently ballooned sleeves and a tiered skirt. Wear with knee-high boots for a seamless day-to-night ensemble.

€107 (down from €134)

With an all-over floral print, this pretty midi dress is a feminine take on the '90s slip. Designed in a figure-skimming style with a flattering cowl neck, it makes for the perfect plus one for every invite.

€80.80 (down from €101)

If you're looking for the perfect classy yet casual midi dress to add to your year-round wardrobe, then this is the gown for you. Pair with black tights, gold jewellery and heeled boots for a glamorous winter look, or simple throw on a belt, a leather jacket and some biker boots for more of an everyday fit.