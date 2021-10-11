NSYNC singer joins Nadine Coyle to judge RTÉ’s ‘Last Singer Standing’

Saturday nights just got a whole lot more interesting, as RTÉ have just announced that their brand new singing game show, Last Singer Standing, will start on Saturday, October 23rd on RTÉ One and run for eight weeks, reaching a nail-biting finale in December.

A game show for all of the family to enjoy, it requires contestants to have tactics as well as talent, as singers face-off against one another in a test of singing ability, and nerve. Produced for RTÉ by ShinAwiL, the series will air on Saturday evenings, with one singer from each show making it through to the final.

Presented by Westlife’s Nicky Byrne, Last Singer Standing sees pop royalty Nadine Coyle of Girls Aloud, Joey Fatone of NSYNC, and Samantha Mumba offer their guidance and industry experience to the contestants from around Ireland as they take to the stage to perform.

Contestants will do battle both musically and mentally as they endeavour to impress the popstar panel, the studio audience, and each other in order to earn that coveted place in the grand final.

Speaking about his exciting new programme, host Nicky Byrne said, “This show will have you on the edge of your seat – it's fast-paced, exciting, and full of jeopardy. Our singers face challenges like never before in their bid to land the top prize.”

“The superstar pop panel of Nadine, Joey, and Samantha are talented, quick-witted, and full of personality. It's a fresh, new show and I think viewers will take it to their hearts on Saturday nights."

If this sounds like your cup of tea, then make sure to tune into RTÉ One on Saturday, October 23 for the premiere episode of Last Singer Standing.