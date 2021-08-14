Nourish your glow with Nuxe Neroli’s new organic, multipurpose oil

Looking to add something utterly soothing to your self care routine?

Experience the pleasure of a multi-purpose organic dry oil that nourishes the face, body and hair in a single step. A product to nourish your glow and repair your skin while reconnecting you with your senses, its delicate alchemy of precious organic oils (organic Ente Plum oil and organic Sesame Oil) infuses your skin with an irresistible satin sheen thanks to its sensorial dry touch texture. Its scent with soothing notes of Neroli nurtures a sensation of absolute serenity.

NUXE is launching this new innovation with the very first certified organic Huile Prodigieuse, concentrating all its expertise in botanical oils and it's unique art of formulation to create a silky texture with a dry touch. Nourish your glow with a product with the innate ability to bring us back in touch with our senses with its delightful 100% natural-origin scent combining soothing notes of Neroli, Bergamot, and Lavandin.

The soothing formula’s effectiveness on skin and hair meant that 100% of women felt their skin was nourished and luminous and that their hair is shinier after use. Not only is hair and skin nourished and protected from external aggressors, but the appearance of stretch marks was reduced by 68% by regular use of Huile Prodigieuse Néroli!

The anti-oxidant action in Huile Prodigieuse Néroli has a proven protective anti-pollution action, as it skeys ingredients include:

Organic Ente Plum Oil: Extracted by cold-pressing kernels of plums cultivated in Agen, France, this oil was selected for its exceptional composition of fatty acids and is recognized for its many nourishing and repairing benefits for skin and hair.

Organic Sesame Oil: Extracted by cold-pressing sesame seeds, this oil has been selected for its concentration in essential fatty acids, which endow it with nourishing power, and for its sensorial properties that allow rapid absorption, leaving a dry finish on the surface of the skin.

Use Huile Prodigieuse Neroli all year round, winter and summer, on your face, body and hair. Pro tip: before applying, warm the oil in your hands and then cup your hands over your nose and breathe in the mood-boosting effects of the scent. Apply the oil on your face on its own or mix a few drops in the palm of your hand with your NUXE moisturiser. Spread using smoothing strokes, working from the centre of the face towards the contours. Men will love it too, to care for their beard and leave it feeling soft and silky!

On your body, apply in circular movements (bust, legs, etc.), paying particular attention to the driest areas of skin and / or zones affected by stretch marks. On your hair, apply to the lengths and ends as often as required. For an intense conditioning effect, apply once or twice a week as a mask all over your hair. Leave on for 10 minutes before shampooing for the best effects. You can even treat yourself to a moment of blissful serenity and relaxation, for a few drops of warm oil into your bath!

