NOTE Cosmetics reveal their top five most popular products

We all know that when we look our best, we feel our best. And we all have a few trusted products that we just know, no matter what our mood, or how we look, they will perk us right up. Those makeup bag staples that pull everything together, no matter how we feel. The difference a lick of mascara or a swipe of lipstick can make to our mood can really turn around our whole day.

So whether we're working from home or running late, when we don’t feel we've put our best face forward, our makeup and beauty lifesavers can come to the rescue. Having a solid beauty routine is essential, setting the tone for how we go about our day. When we know we look good thanks to those staple products, we can feel confident and as if the world is our oyster. More importantly, beauty routines can also provide a creative and fun outlet for self-expression that can lift you up during tough times. It’s about setting some time aside each day to spend on yourself. So really, makeup is self care!

NOTE Cosmetics have shown us their fan favourites that make up the basics of their customers' makeup routines. The products that they can't live without and that are always assured to make them feel great about themselves. Are your favourites the same as everyone else's, or is there a hidden gem that other NOTE Cosmetics users need to know about?

Check out NOTE customers' favourites below!

A good brow day can wash the blues away! Achieve the perfect brow in two simple steps with the NOTE Cosmetics Brow Addict dual ended brush. Available in 4 different shades. It’s a quick and easy tool to use ensuring you have stellar brows in no time at all.

Gain a more youthful complexion with this luminous foundation formula that treats skin with anti-ageing active ingredients. A rejuvenating foundation that helps cell renewal and provides protection against anti-ageing. Recommended for all skin types, for any age.

SPF 15, Rice Protein and Argan Oil protect the skin and support the cell renewal. It provides all-day long-lasting concealing.

Designed to envelope the lashes with extra volume and length, the Volume One Touch Mascara effortlessly defines lashes for a glamorous look that lasts all day long. With just one coat this creamy and easy to apply formula coats lashes generously, giving thickness and length even to the thinnest lashes.

Add a healthy and natural sun kissed glow to your skin. The NOTE Cosmetics Bronzing Powder contains Vitamin E to protect the skin from free radicals. Suitable for all skin types, contains SPF 15 and is paraben free.

Lip care! This formula delivers moisture and nourishment along with peptides that boost collagen production for fuller, smoother lips. Each shade leaves a beautifully natural wash of colour on the lips and enhances the lip contour for a 3D effect.