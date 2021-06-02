Normal People’s Paul Mescal steps out with girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers

Love is certainly in the air for Normal People star Paul Mescal and American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers who have been spotted out together enjoying the sunshine in London this past weekend.

Rumours have been flying for over a year now about whether or not Paul and Phoebe are in fact an item. However, given the amount of times these two have been spotted enjoying one another’s company — not to mention the flirty comments they’ve made about each other — it seems likely that Paul and Phoebe are together but trying to keep their relationship on the DL.

Just this past weekend, while the sun was shining in full force for the UK Bank Holiday, Paul and Phoebe were spotted by an eagle-eyed fan who said they “were out in Shoreditch and looked so sweet,” when talking to The Sun.

“They were chatting, laughing and quite tactile. They really seemed to savour their time together,” the fan added.

Paul briefly talked about his girlfriend in a previous interview with GQ Magazine. While the 25-year-old didn’t mention his girlfriend by name, he did say that her support and guidance has been a “lifesaver,” alluding to the possibility that she’s also someone who had to become used to being in the public-eye.

“To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her,” Paul explained.

While both have yet to either confirm or deny these dating rumours, Paul and Phoebe have been spotted together on a number of occasions, including a romantic getaway to Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire which took place last Autumn.