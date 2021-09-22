Normal People’s Paul Mescal featured in 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive list

Ireland’s very own Paul Mescal has been nominated in People Magazine’s very prestigious Sexiest Man Alive list for 2021.

Mescal shot to fame last year as he starred as Connell Waldron in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel, Normal People. With the series quickly taking the world by storm, Mescal soon became a household name and one of Hollywood’s up and coming heartthrobs.

Now cementing his ‘Hollywood Hottie’ status, Paul has been featured on this year’s Sexiest Man Alive list alongside some of the biggest names in the business.

The Kildare native is featured in the Sexiest Man Alive category for ‘sexiest eyes’ alongside fellow dreamboats Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Dempsey, Hasan Minaj and Oscar Isaac.

Other categories featured on the list include sexiest TV star, sexiest first-time dad, sexiest Marvel hottie, sexiest TV chef, sexiest smile, sexiest TikTok star and more.

While Michael B. Jordan was crowned People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive last year, other previous winners include John Legend, Idris Elba, The Rock, David Beckham, Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and Ryan Reynolds.

Being featured on this list is considered a right of passage by many in the industry, which could potentially mean great things for Mescal’s future as an actor.

Given his stiff competition, it seems the 25-year-old actor could need all the help he can get, so make sure to cast your votes here and check out the rest of the nominees.