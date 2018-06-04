Nom nom! Five delicious foods to cure your hangover today

Sometimes, comfort food is all that can cure us after a bank holiday of gin and tonics.

Dining out on carbs or ordering a takeaway are the only ways to salvage a day lost to the aftermath of a heavy night, and there are a few food that hit the spot every time.

5. A delicious toasted sandwich

Carbs are what is needed on days like today, and while we have the weather for it, dining al fresco is very appealing right now.

Metro Cafe on South William Street has a selection of completely delish sandwiches, as well as an outdoor seating area complete with blankets to swaddle yourself in when the hangover gets to be tto much.

We definitely recommend the hot prosciutto melt, which layers parma ham, vine tomatoes, mozzarella, freshly torn basil and extra virgin olive oil all served on a perfectly toasted ciabatta. Yum!

A post shared by Metro Cafe (@metrocafedublin) on Mar 4, 2017 at 7:56am PST

4. A bubble waffle

There are few things in this world as glorious and life altering as a mound of cream, ice cream, sauce, sprinkles and strawberry Pocky wrapped up in a delicious bubble waffle.

The Bubble Waffle stall is at Dublin's Eatyard, and their cone-shaped confectionery treats are what dreams are made of.

The treats take their inspiration from the street food of Hong Kong, and describe themselves as creating "a bubble waffle, filled with ice cream, fruit, sprinkles, and any topping you can dream of, all so it looks like a cone." *drools*

The @bubblewafflefactory at @eatyard was almost too cute to eat. Almost. #yummydublin #eatyard#bubblewaffle #foodie #foodporn #yum A post shared by Sarah Magliocco | VintageVenom (@sarahmagliocco) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

3. Pizza, obviously

Pizza is completely necessary when hungover, and that is a fact.

Firehouse Pizza, Base and Dominos are all classics.

A post shared by Base Wood Fired Pizza (@basewoodfiredpizza) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:57am PST

2. Mac'n'cheese

Again with the carbs.

There are few things more perfect in this world that a big bowl of pure cheesy, carby goodness, aka mac'n'cheese.

Galway's Biteclub slays when it comes to the stuff, so order it if you're hangover resides in the west.

A post shared by Eat Chow (@eatchow) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

1. A burger

A juicy burger with a side of fries, sweet potato fries in particular, really hits the spot when it comes to hangover feasting.

Gourmet Burger Kitchen kills it every time with their delicious servings, and we have a hankering for one right now…

A post shared by Gourmet Burger Kitchen (@gbkburgers) on Sep 12, 2016 at 4:14am PDT

Feature image: Yummy Dublin/Instagram