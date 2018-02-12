No prizes for guessing who tops the poll for a ‘Free Pass’ V-Day shift

For those of you not familiar with the concept of a 'free pass', it's basically a permission that couples grant each other allowing them to kiss their celebrity crush without it being considered unfaithful.

A fun and cheeky idea that may actually (albeit, not likely) come back to bite you one day – but hey, if Kit Harrington was desperate for a smooch, who are we to deny him.

According to new research conducted by NOW TV, a quarter of Irish would consider giving their partner a 'free pass', with participants even revealing whether they'd shift or drift from certain celebrities.

Rather unsurprisingly, Jamie Dornan took home the crown for the male celebrity most people wanted to shift, with 32 per cent saying they'd use their free pass on the Northern babe.

He was followed closely by Hugh Jackman (15 per cent), while Emma Watson (34 per cent), Sarah Hyland (16 per cent) and Dakota Johnson (14 per cent) were the most desired female celebs.

According to the NOW TV survey, a very open-minded 25% of Irish couples already have a free pass arrangement in place. However, not all would use that for a quickie with their celebrity crush.

Almost a third (30 per cent) of respondents said that if given the chance, they would tell their partner that they are the most stubborn person they know – ouch!

The next most irritating qualities that couples would highlight to their other halves include taking up too much of the bed and being extremely messy. It was also discovered that more women (22 per cent ) than men (14 per cent ) would like to tell their partner they’re too dramatic.

However, it looks like we're still romantics at heart, because while we might be a cynical bunch for the other 364 days of th year, three in four Irish adults say they will mark Valentine’s Day with their other half on February 14th with a romantic dinner or a weekend away (27 per cent each) is considered to be the perfect gift.