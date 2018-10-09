Plans for Valentines? Post Malone is playing in Dublin so you’re sorted

Post Malone played to an enraptured crowd at Longitude this year, as festival goers sang along to every word of his set.

Now, the American rapper is taking his album Beerbongs & Bentleys on a European tour, and it all begins in Dublin.

The tour launches on Valentine’s Day, Thursday February 14, at the 3Arena.

The Texas native has charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, gaining the accolade for 'the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100.'

Tickets for his single Irish gig go on sale this coming Friday, October 12th.

Tickets land online at 9am, so get those debit cards ready – as Post Malone is only performing for one night in the Irish capital, it is guaranteed to sell out in seconds.

The rapper will also play across the UK, in Birmingham, Manchester and London, as well as in Germany, France and Holland.