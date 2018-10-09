90s nostalgia: Cast announced for The Lady and the Tramp remake

We were thrown back into nineties nostalgia when Disney announced the upcoming remake of The Lady and the Tramp.

As part of the trending live-action remakes, Disney has already set in motion the re-telling of this beloved tale.

And the magical studio has officially announced the film’s cast.

Creed’s Tessa Thompson will be starring as the voice of Lady alongside Mulholland Drive’s Justin Theroux, who is voicing Tramp.

Ashley Jensen will fittingly play the Scottish Terrier Jackie as well.

But the actress that everyone is talking about is Janelle Monáe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer-songwriter has recently made her claim to fame in films Hidden Figures and Moonlight.

She is also starring in the upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet.

The film will be directed by the renowned Charlie Bean, previous director of last year’s Lego Ninjago Movie.

The exact release date has yet to be announced, but what we do know is that the film will be available via Disney’s upcoming home-streaming service (similar to that of Netflix).

The streaming service is reported to debut sometime next year.

And we can’t wait to see all of our Disney favourites return to the screen.