Nicole Scherzinger reveals if Pussycat Dolls reunion is likely

Nicole Scherzinger has been opening up about the possibility of The Pussycat Dolls joining forces again.

The original band members included Nicole, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Melody Thornton.

After the group was formed in 2003, they went on to have multiple hits such as Don't Cha and Buttons, but later went their separate ways in 2010.

Now, Nicole has revealed whether or not a Pussycat Dolls reunion is likely in the future.

During an interview with MailOnline, the 46-year-old shared the love she has for her other former bandmates, while also confessing ‘never say never’.

She explained, “I love my dolls. I love the Pussycat Dolls. So, I always say never say never”.

“I'm obviously in a different place in my life right now, but you never know what the future holds”.

When asked if she and the other singers still talk to each other, the X-Factor judge explained, “We are still in contact. I'm really happy for the girls”.

“I see them, I love keeping up with them on their Instagram's and everybody is just thriving and looking good while they're doing it!”.

Nicole also recently spoke to The Sunday Times about being a member of the hit girl group.

Reflecting on her time in the band, she admitted, “So the Dolls, it was a profoundly overwhelming experience, right?”.

“I’m really proud of the music that the Dolls made, and I’m very proud of the little mark that we made with our group. But it was very difficult because I was really learning about myself along the way”.

After the band split up in 2010, they announced that they would be doing a reunion tour and releasing a new album in 2019.

As the COVID-19 pandemic worsened and other alleged issues between members were arising, The Pussycat Dolls cancelled the reunion in 2022, after they released their song React in 2020.