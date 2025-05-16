Nicole Kidman reflects on her past dating experiences with key advice

Nicole Kidman has been reflecting on her past dating experiences.

The Moulin Rouge star has been married to country singer Keith Urban since 2006, and the couple have gone on to welcome two daughters together – 16-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret.

Prior to tying the knot with Keith, Nicole was married to Mission: Impossible actor Tom Cruise for 11 years, from 1990 to 2001. Nicole was also briefly engaged to singer Lenny Kravitz in the early 2000s.

Now, ahead of the release of season two of her show Nine Perfect Strangers, the Hollywood star has been opening up about her best dating advice.

In an interview with People on the Nine Perfect Strangers premiere red carpet, the 57-year-old was asked for her dating top tips.

“I haven't done a lot of dating, but hold your power,” Nicole explained.

“Don't give up your power. There you go. Do you like that? Yeah. Know who you are and hold onto your power. Don't give it up,” she insisted.

Nicole was then asked if she would ever consider giving fans a further insight into her marriage with Keith, through a reality docuseries.

“No. We're together in life, so we don't need to do our show together. Our life is a show,” she detailed.

The Big Little Lies star also addressed her advice for when you are in a room filled with strangers, similar to her new series.

“It depends what personality they are, right? An introvert, you’ve got to push through your discomfort. An extrovert, bring it down a notch. Read the room,” Nicole shared.

In July 2018, Nicole spoke to People about the secret to her long-lasting relationship with her husband.

"I think it's knowing that you have to keep contributing to what we call the 'us.' You go, 'Does this work for us?' When you make an us, it's yours together — that's what you create. Nobody else has that. It’s just between the two of you, ” she noted.