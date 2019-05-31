Nicole Kidman just dropped a MAJOR Big Little Lies S2 spoiler

(Warning: This article contains BLL season one spoilers)

We already love Nicole Kidman, that's confirmed. However, we may just have fallen in love with the actress even more after she dropped a huge hint regarding Big Little Lies season two…

Poor Reese Witherspoon had to tell Kidman to stop talking, before she spoiled the entire season. *gasps*

We've been feeling down in the dumps ever since season one ended, after Zoe Kravitz pushed Alexander Skarsgård's abusive character down a flight of stairs at a costume party.

Bonnie killing Perry was a twist none of us saw coming, and HBO is taking it's sweet time bringing us back to Monterey Bay, California. We are CRAVING more drama from the mums in the community.

The cast had a panel discussion recently to celebrate the upcoming launch of season two, but Nicole Kidman may have let a few things slip about the plot that could get her in trouble.

Nicole was mentioning how incredible it was to act alongside Alexander in the debut season, and dropped a huge spoiler regarding his return to season two…But he's dead? He went splat on the tarmac?

According to People, the 51-year-old veteran actress said,

"He was the most incredible acting partner, and then he came back for season two." Directly after this comment, her co-star and fellow producer Reese Witherspoon laughed and immediately made a gesture that was literally code for; "SHUT YO MOUTH."

Nicole tried to dig herself out of that massive hole and added, "He has a little bit of a part in the sense of…the basis of…okay, I’ll be quiet. He didn’t abandon us. We’ll put it that way." AHHHHH.

In the teaser trailer for the next season, Perry is nowhere to be seen so the fact that he'll be in the coming episodes is a MAJOR suprise.

Perry is confirmed as a dead character, unless he somehow gained rejuvenating powers to bring himself back to life. Somebody needs to make sure Melisandre from Game of Thrones is nowhere near him.

Nicole's truth bomb could mean that there will be flashbacks involving Perry, and his assault on Shailene Woodley's character, Jane. His abuse of his wife Celeste, portrayed beautifully by Kidman, may also be a focus.

Perry's mother will be played by Meryl Streep, who comes to Monterey to find answers about his shady death, so that should be interesting.

Big Little Lies season two returns to HBO on June 9, get ready gals for some high-quality gossip to obsess over. These mums have mad sh*t going on in their lives, and now a murder case to escape from.

Feature image: Instagram/@biglittlelies