Nicky Byrne to present brand new singing competition with RTÉ

RTÉ are launching a brand new singing competition, with a difference, and stepping into the role of presenter is going to be Westlife’s very own Nicky Byrne.

Announcing the exciting news today on social media, Nicky shared a short video whereby he talks about this unique new reality singing show, calling out for potential contestants to apply now.

“Hey all, it’s Nicky Byrne. Have you heard of Take On Me? No? Well it’s RTÉ’s brand new singing game show,” the 42-year-old presenter eagerly revealed.

Continuing, Nicky said, “We’re looking for singers from right across the country who think they have what it takes to not only outsmart but out-sing their competition. So if you love a challenge and you want to be in with a chance to win a cool cash prize of €25,000 then apply now.”

If you were bored by The X Factor or if The Voice just doesn’t do it for you, then perhaps Take On Me is the one to watch? After all, this is a singing competition like none other!

On the application form, RTÉ explained how Take On Me is a new Saturday night gameshow that requires it's contestants to have tactics as well as talent. This brand new original series will pit singers from around the country against each other for the chance to take home a massive cash prize of €25,000.

Can you sing?

Like a challenge?

Want to win €25,000?

Now is your chance.

Apply now! https://t.co/S900AIVuEJ pic.twitter.com/qGIB4ZGzai — Nicky Byrne (@NickyByrne) June 29, 2021

However, this show definitely isn’t your typical singing competition. Players will need to play the game, spot their competition and have killer karaoke skills if they’re going to take out their rivals and win Take On Me.

So whether you’re a busker, wedding singer, cabaret king or a shower-singing superstar they want to hear from you! Click here to apply now, and best of luck!