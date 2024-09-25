Nick Knowles reveals update on injured arm ahead of Strictly

Nick Knowles has shared a new health update.

Earlier this week, the DIY SOS star who is currently competing in Strictly Come Dancing, revealed he had injured his arm and shoulder after quickly trying to change his car’s tyre when he broke down on the motorway over the weekend.

Nick has now revealed an insight into his injury after visiting doctors and physios, and admitted he ‘doesn’t know if he can use his arm to dance’ in Strictly this coming weekend.

Sharing a photo of himself to his 308K Instagram followers, Nick unveiled the sling his arm is being kept in.

In the caption of the post, the 62-year-old explained, “Arm update! Today I have seen Dr’s and Physio’s who have been wonderful. I’ve had scans (I’ll spare you the grim details) and although it’s feeling a bit better today, the issue is, we don’t know if I can actually use my arm to dance”.

“So tomorrow, I’m going to rehearsals with @lubamushtuk and the physio to see just what my arm can do. Then the medics will make a call on if they think I can continue dancing”.

Nick closed off by confessing, “I am still really hopeful that I’ll be able to dance this weekend. So fingers crossed…”.

When previously revealing how he sustained the injury, Knowles stated, “As you can see my arm is in a sling and that’s because at the weekend my car broke down at the side of the motorway with my little boy in the car so I wanted to change the tyre as quickly as I possibly could to make sure we were safe”.

“In the process of hurrying to get the wheel off as quickly as I possibly could because there was a big wheel on my big car, I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little bit”.

Nick continued, “I'm not sure how or what. It’s been quite painful, although a little better this morning. I’m on my way up to London to Harley Street to get a scan done and get some top medical advice”.

“But I am heading to training afterwards so I can learn the steps of my next dance… Not ideal but I'm convinced it's not something that's going to stop me dancing this weekend”.