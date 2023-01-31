Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra bring daughter to first public event

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have brought their daughter to her first public outing since she was born.

Priyanka and their one-year-old tot supported Nick as he and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for their band, the Jonas Brothers.

During Nick’s acceptance speech, he sweetly paid tribute to Priyanka and Malti Marie, which Chopra shared a clip of to her 84.8M Instagram followers.

The Quantico actress captioned the post, “So proud of you my love! Congratulations”.

As the 40-year-old sat in the audience with their little one on her lap, Nick said, “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift”.

“I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie”, he continued before pausing to wave at his little one, “Hi baby, I can't wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends”.

Baby Malti Marie looked as cute as a button at her first public outing. The tot was dressed in a cream two-piece with a woollen cardigan and an adorable white flower bow in her hair.

Since announcing the birth of their daughter via surrogate in January 2022, the couple have been very private with their first-born and haven’t shared photos of her face on social media- instead using emojis to cover her.

Chopra recently opened up about not sharing pictures or information about Malti Marie online. She explained, “I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip”.

“I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too”.