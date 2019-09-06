Niall Horan teases emotional new music and break-up anthem

Former One Direction bandmember Niall Horan is gearing up to release his sophomore album (just like Harry…) and revealed on Twitter how excited he is for his fans to finally hear it.

The 25-year-old will be releasing the follow up to 2017's Flicker, and shared his readiness to have it in the hands of his fanbase;

“I’m laying here listening to songs from my new record and I’m so excited to get going,” he shared. “Can’t wait for you to hear the fun I’ve been having over the last year.”

To top it off it reached a lot more people than I thought it would when I was writing it as it’s very different to what’s out there in the charts these days. Thank you so much for making my dreams come true and really taking it on board. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 2, 2019

He added that the experience of writing on the road gave him an insight into “what kinds of things get people dancing, what makes them sad and everything inbetween.

“So I’ve observed and I’m ready,” the Slow Hands singer said..

Niall also took the time to thank fans for supporting his debut solo release, explaining how the music “reached a lot more people than I thought it would… as it’s very different to what’s out there”, adding: “Thank you so much for making my dreams come true and really taking it on board.”

.@NiallOfficial listening party in London tonight was beautiful. Two very upbeat tunes, including Nice To Meet Ya, one very, very cute song and then heartbreak ballad Put A Little Love On Me. So excited for the album — Howell Davies (@HOWELLDAVIES) September 5, 2019

The star is set to show his softer side with an Adele-style ballad inspired by a recent break-up set to be released soon.

Horan hosted an intimate album playback session at the Electric Room in London last night, where he played four tracks from his second LP.

Put A Little Love On Me, was co-written by respected songwriter Greg Kurstin, who has worked with the likes of Paul McCartney and Adele, so it’s safe to say the tune will most likely be great.

Niall described the tear-jerker ballad as his "favourite song he’s ever written", and revealed he wrote it after going through a recent break-up. "It was very real to go through and sit at the piano to write it and speak it," the singer explained.

His only request to Greg was; "I want you to Adele the s**t out of this ballad." I mean…fair. Niall was more recently linked to actress Hailee Steinfeld, who he split from in December of last year.

His upcoming single, Nice To Meet Ya, is a big anthem undoubtedly destined to become a hit. The singer described wanting to "make the craziest song we can make".

It's expected to drop later this month, so gear yourselves up ladies and gents.

Feature image: Instagram/@niallhoran