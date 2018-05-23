Niall Horan receives the SWEETEST goodie bag whilst flying

Whether you're the parent or passenger, a screaming baby on a flight is fun for no one.

Former One Direction star Niall Horan got the cutest gift during a ten-hour flight.

The singer received a goodie bag from new parents.

Niall took to Twitter to document the event.

The fathers had shared a picture of their two-week-old baby Marit on the card.

Had the coolest little goodie bag on the plane with this letter enclosed . Marit was quiet as a mouse for 10 hours . Goodluck to both dads pic.twitter.com/Efd0eJEVVj — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 22, 2018

The dads wrote on the card:

"Hi Stranger, my name is Marit. Today I am 18 days old. I'm flying home to Europe with my dads. This is my first flight ever. I will do my utmost to be on my best behaviour to ensure that you have a peaceful flight."

The message continued with:

"I would like to apologise in advance if – I for any reason lose my cool, my temper, my ears hurt or my tummy gets fussy. I think my dads are more nervous than I am, so they made you this goodie bag."

The singer captioned the Tweet:

Niall didn't disclose the contents of the goodie bag, but we think it's the sweetest gesture.

Marit is just gorgeous! Well done to the family for their first successful flight.