New study reveals which song perfectly represents your star sign
Do you believe in the power of star signs? If so, then listen up! A new report has revealed which track perfectly represents your zodiac sign, and the results are freakishly accurate.
thortful.com researched the most popular trait for each star sign and then examined Spotify playlists with each trait in the title. The top songs and artists from these playlists were then analysed and collated. The full findings can be seen below:
Star Sign: Aries
Track Name: Daddy Issues
Artist: The Neighbourhood
Trait: Passionate
Star Sign: Taurus
Track Name: You Should See Me In A Crown
Artist: Billie Eilish
Trait: Ambitious
Star Sign: Gemini
Track Name: Life Goes On
Artist: BTS
Trait: Smart
Star Sign: Cancer
Track Name: Falling
Artist: Harry Styles
Trait: Emotional
Star Sign: Leo
Track Name: Hurts So Good
Artist: Astrid S
Trait: Bold
Star Sign: Virgo
Track Name: Clair de Lune, L. 32
Artist: Claude Debussy
Trait: Sophisticated
Star Sign: Libra
Track Name: Roygbiv
Artist: Boards of Canada
Trait: Intelligent
Star Sign: Scorpio
Track Name: No Scrubs
Artist: TLC
Trait: Independent
Star Sign: Sagittarius
Track Name: She
Artist: Harry Styles
Trait: Strong-willed
Star Sign: Capricorn
Track Name: 'Till I Collapse
Artist: Eminem
Trait: Hard-working
Star Sign: Aquarius
Track Name: Blinding Lights
Artist: The Weekend
Trait: Unique
Star Sign: Pisces
Track Name: Sweater Weather
Artist: The Neighbourhood
Trait: Creative
The findings show that the smart Geminis among us have their heads screwed on straight with Life goes on by BTS revealed as their top track.
Meanwhile fiery Leos are more suited to dramatic ballads like Hurts so good by Astrid, whilst sophisticated Virgos’ leading song is Clair de Lune by Claude Debussy.
Or if you're an emotional cancer like me then you'll feel quite at home listening to Harry Styles belt out Falling all day long.
