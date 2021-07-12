New Saturday night music show hosted by Una Healy & Loah to air on RTÉ

Good news music fans! A brand new music-themed show will be landing on RTÉ on Saturday nights, perfect for some light-hearted family-friendly entertainment.

Kicking off on Saturday, July 24 on RTÉ One, presenters and artists Una Healy and Loah welcome viewers to enjoy six weeks of glorious evenings of music in the company of some of Ireland's finest performers on The Heart of Saturday Night.

Produced by South Wind Blows, the shows bring together the crème de la crème of performers in Ireland for rousing musical sessions, many of whom have not performed on stage since the beginning of the pandemic.

Irish Women in Harmony, Mick Flannery, The Saw Doctors, Soda Blonde, Niamh Regan, Rhiannon Giddens, and many more will entertain viewers from the beautiful surrounds of The Round Room at the Mansion House.

This new summer music series caters to all musical tastes and will celebrate the old, the new, the loved, and the familiar. There will be a wide range of genres represented from pop, folk, rock, classical and traditional.

Each episode in the six-week Saturday night run of shows will feature a segment that pays tribute to and celebrates a national treasure who's no longer with us, with tributes including performances in honour of Phil Lynott, Dolores O'Riordan, Shay Healy, Ronnie Drew and John Prine.

The show's presenters will each duet with a musical guest – Una Healy will sing with Derek Ryan and Loah will sing with Gavin James for special, one-off performances.

If you’re looking for some chilled vibes over the next few weekends, then make sure to tune into The Heart of Saturday Night, on RTÉ One, starting Saturday, July 24 at 9:30pm.