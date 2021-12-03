New Royal reports claim Prince William & Britney Spears had a ‘cyber relationship’

Apparently, before William and Kate embarked on their epic love story, the young prince had a “cyber relationship” with none other than the princess of pop herself, Britney Spears.

In his new book, Royal biographer Christopher Andersen has claimed that William and Britney had somewhat of a virtual connection, back in the early 2000’s when the Duke was at the height of his heartthrob status.

Speaking to US Weekly, Andersen said, “[William and Spears] tried to get together back when they were young…”

As it happens though, Britney wasn’t the only star Prince William had his eyes on either, as Andersen continues, “He also had a kind of similar cyber relationship with Lauren Bush, the model and the niece of President [George W.] Bush.”

“There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period.”

Britney Spears fans might find this revelation a tad unsurprising, as in a 2002 interview the Baby One More Time singer explained that she and William “exchanged emails for a little bit, and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere, but it didn’t work out.”

Not long afterwards William met his future bride Kate Middleton at St. Andrews university in Scotland. And as they say, the rest was history!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been married now for 10 years and share three adorable children together, eight-year-old Prince George, six-year-old Princess Charlotte and three-year-old Prince Louis.

Meanwhile, Britney is happily engaged to personal trainer, Sam Asghari, with rumours flying about that the couple have already tied the knot.