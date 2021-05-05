New research reveals 1 in 3 add salt to their dish before even tasting it

A new study of more than 7,000* adults across Ireland and Europe conducted by Knorr reveals we are still relying on one ingredient when it comes to unleashing flavour – salt. 51% of people surveyed in Ireland reported that there is a saltshaker at their dining table compared to The Netherlands (16%), Belgium (26%) and Switzerland (25%).

According to WHO, most of us consume on average of 9–12 grams salt per day, roughly twice the recommended maximum level of intake**. Almost two thirds (61%) of those surveyed in Ireland confess that the main reason the saltshaker takes center stage at the dinner table is to add flavour, suggesting a need for new ways to bring out rich flavour in food without salt. Knorr is on a mission to inspire cooks to reimagine the way they think about flavour, providing a fresh approach to bring out the rich flavour in good food, without adding salt. As we have all spent more time at home in the last year, many of us are feeling more confident than ever when it comes to trying new dishes in the kitchen. And this experimental spirit looks like it is here to stay, with over half (63%) of us agreeing we would like more ideas on how to add flavour to food.

40% of those surveyed in Ireland worry about the amount of salt in their household’s diet, which is significantly higher than The Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland whom all fall below 30%. So how do we make a positive change without losing flavour in our food when more than half of us (51%) admit that we are unlikely to prepare food without salt?

Championing a new way to free the flavour from food, the new Knorr Zero Salt Stock Cube range launches to show that zero salt doesn’t have to mean zero flavour. Crafted with a unique blend of vegetables, herbs and spices including rosemary, nutmeg, lovage and turmeric, it helps cooks build rich flavour into their dishes.

“Knorr is on a mission to Reinvent Food for Humanity by helping people to transition to healthier diets that are both good for them and good for the land. The new range is made from high quality, sustainably sourced ingredients that reflect Knorr’s brand purpose” says Brand Manager for Knorr Ireland, Aoife McCarthy. “Our new Zero Salt Stock cubes are crafted with a unique blend of herbs, spices and sustainably farmed vegetables giving consumers the power to decide how much salt they wish to add.”

The new Knorr Zero Stock Cubes are available in three flavour variants; Chicken, Beef and Vegetable in Tesco and Dunnes Stores nationwide at an RRP of €1.89.

Kids love nothing more than slurping up noodles so why not make this delicious family meal using new Knorr Zero Stock Cubes?

Japanese Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup With Pak Choi & Sesame

Ingredients

Stock:

800ml water

2 x Knorr Chicken Zero Salt Stock Cubes

2 x garlic cloves, sliced

5 tbsp soy sauce

1 cm ginger, sliced

Garnish:

200g ramen noodles

1 tbsp sesame oil

3 tbsp oil

300g chicken breast

1 tsp Chinese five spice

1 x pak choi cabbage, washed and cut into chunks

150g shitake mushrooms, sliced

100 baby corn, cooked

100g spinach, washed

4 x soft-boiled eggs, peeled and halved

3 x spring onions, cut into fine rings

10g sesame seeds, roasted

Method

Mix all the ingredients for the stock together and bring to a boil, turn down the heat to a simmer and let the stock simmer for at least 5 minutes. In the meantime cook the ramen noodles according to the package cooking instructions, strain and wash with warm water, drizzle some sesame oil on top, mix and keep warm on the side. Drizzle the oil in a wok or large non-stick pan, season the chicken breast with the Chinese five spice and gently fry until cooked, season to taste and set aside. In the same pan stir fry the shitake and vegetables on a high heat until almost cooked and still crispy. Split the noodles, vegetables, halved eggs and some slices of chicken breast among some soup bowls. Strain the stock, bring to a boil and divide the boiling hot broth among the bowls. Finish it off with the chopped spring onion and roasted sesame seeds.

Key Info

Prep time: 15 mins

Cooking time: 20 mins

Feeds: 4 people

Difficulty: easy

Chef’s Tips

Also really nice without meat and the chicken swapped with tofu. As an additional garnish you can add crisp fried onions, nori strips or deep fried garlic. The vegetables are just inspiration of course, you can swap with cabbage, kale, carrots, etc. so everything you like. It’s a nice soup to finish those final bits out of the fridge.

Nutritional information (per serving)

Calories: 373 kcal, 1561 kJ | Protein: 27 g Carbohydrates: 14 g | Sugar: 5 g | Fat: 22 g Saturated fat: 5 g | Fibre: 4 g | Salt: 0.4 g