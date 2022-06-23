New radio station, Pride Vibes, launches in Ireland.

As Dublin Pride takes to the streets this weekend, Pride Vibes, Ireland's first radio station for the LGBTQIA+ community, will take to the airwaves. The station, available at PrideVibes.ie, includes a programme of music, conversations and documentaries to inform, educate and entertain listeners.

The station is developed by radio group Wireless Ireland. Pride is both a Protest and a Celebration, and Pride Vibes broadcasts in solidarity with the movement. Pride Vibes will be there to shine a light on Irish life by celebrating the successes of the LGBTQIA+ community and start conversations around the issues that matter. The station’s focus is across the entire community, both nationally and locally, and in conjunction with the community, Pride Vibes hopes to make a difference.

The project is a collaboration between leading LGBTQIA+ organisations to provide a space for the community to share stories. Belong To is Pride Vibes official charity partner. The organisation supports lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans young people in Ireland. The station is sharing important moments in Queer History across audio and social with thanks to GCN (Gay Community News). Pride Vibes are also working with Dublin Pride to ensure the energy and importance of Pride continues across the summer weeks.

Han Tiernan GCN, Conor Behan Pride Vibes, Freya Carroll Belong To, Thomas Crosse Pride Vibes.



Another key collaborator with Pride Vibes is Core, Ireland’s largest marketing communications company, who have provided support and consultancy on the promotion of the station and created a sponsorship platform for the station. Voltarol, who “celebrate the Joy of Movement,” are the primary sponsor of the station.

Speaking about why they got involved, presenter Thomas Crosse said: “Now more than ever it's important for us to have a voice , to shout who we are and to march for those who can’t! Pride Vibes has been fantastic for all of us in the LGBTQIA+ community and our allies with open, honest conversations as well as playing the best music as we get ready to march this Saturday on the streets of Dublin.”

Fellow presenter Kate Brennan Harding said: “Pride is an important time to gather and find our colourful tribe, to unite in solidarity and to show people like us that we are living bright, vivid and powerful lives. It has been something that has given me so much comfort and empowerment over my 23 years attending Pride.”

Moninne Griffith (she/her), CEO, Charity Partner, Belong To commented: “We are so excited to partner with Pride Vibes to help celebrate Pride and support our work with LGBTQ+ youth. By sharing information about our support services and youth groups, Pride Vibes will allow us to reach LGBTQ+ young people across the country. We thank them for championing our work to support LGBTQ+ youth to stay alive and thrive.”

www.pridevibes.ie