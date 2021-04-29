New photos released in honour of Kate & William’s 10 year anniversary

Happy Anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they celebrate 10 years of marriage today!

It feels like just yesterday we were all gathered around the TV, watching Kate walk up the aisle in Westminster Abbey, before she and her prince said ‘I do’. Getting through 10 years of marriage is no easy feat but somehow these two made it look effortless.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, William and Kate shared two gorgeous new photos of themselves, looking absolutely radiant.

In the photos, Kate is looking especially stylish, as she wore a stunning blue floral patterned wrap dress, with her hair expertly styled into gorgeous waves. Meanwhile, matching his wife Prince William wore Navy trousers, with a dark blue jumper and shirt.

In the sweet snaps taken at Kensington Palace, both the Duke and Duchess are seen beaming from ear to ear and lovingly gazing into one another’s eyes. The caption explains that the photos were taken earlier this week by a photographer named Chris Floyd.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot on April 29, 2011, during a beautiful ceremony in Westminster Abbey which was widely attended by friends, family and stars from all over the world.

Since their wedding day, Kate and William have welcomed three beautiful children together- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.