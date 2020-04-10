New on Netflix: The Breakfast Club, Riverdale, The Tiger King & I

It'll be quite a different Easter weekend for many of us, but staying at home is vital. We need to stay at home to combat the coronavirus, but luckily we will be kept entertained as Netflix has added a heap of new titles to the streaming service, just in time for the long weekend.

Love Wedding Repeat (Now on Netflix)

In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he'll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own. Love Wedding Repeat is written and directed by Dean Craig and stars Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, Allan Mustafa, and Freida Pinto.

The Tiger King and I (12/04/2020)

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after-show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere Sunday, 12 April on Netflix. Joel interviews many of the main subjects from the series about their reactions to the show, as they bring fans deeper into the bizarre and amazing world of Tiger King. The colourful cast of characters will have a chance to tell their story directly, giving us inside info, opinions, and insight into the controversial, captivating series that has become a global sensation.

Brews Brothers (Now on Netflix)

These two estranged brothers know everything there is to know about brewing beer. If only they knew something about being a family.

Tigertail (Now on Netflix )

In New York, Pin-Jui (Tzi Ma) reflects on the love of his past and his departure from Taiwan, which he revisits years later with his daughter Angela.

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Now on Netflix )

This film takes a look at why and how "Money Heist" sparked a wave of enthusiasm around the world for a lovable group of thieves and their professor.

Riverdale: Season 4 (New Episode This Week)

Daring adventure meets chilling darkness as Riverdale explores a new side of grief and the gang prepares for the ultimate test: senior year.

The Breakfast Club (Now on Netflix)

Five high school students from different walks of life endure a Saturday detention under a power-hungry principal. The disparate group includes rebel John (Judd Nelson), princess Claire (Molly Ringwald), outcast Allison (Ally Sheedy), brainy Brian (Anthony Michael Hall) and Andrew (Emilio Estevez), the jock. Each has a chance to tell his or her story, making the others see them a little differently — and when the day ends, they question whether school will ever be the same.