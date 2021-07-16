New mum Naomi Campbell shares first rare glimpse of baby girl

50-year-old model and new mum Naomi Campbell has just shared one of the first real glimpses of her baby girl, who already seems to be a fashion icon!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening, the supermodel shared the first photo of her new daughter since announcing her baby girl’s exciting arrival two months ago, on May 18.

Keeping her little one largely out of the limelight, Naomi shared a sweet snap of her little girl wearing an absolutely adorable Versace babygrow, with her face hidden just out of view.

@naomi

“I love you Gianni Versace,” Naomi lovingly wrote, honoring her dear friend, the famed fashion designer Gianni Versace who sadly died 24 years ago to the day.

Naomi surprised everyone by announcing the birth of her first child this past May, sharing a cute snap of her baby girl’s little legs to Instagram. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” the new mum wrote in her announcement post.

“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” Naomi lovingly added.

Since sharing this wonderful news, Naomi, who is notoriously private about her personal life, has shared very few details about her new little bundle of joy, including any more family photos or even her name.