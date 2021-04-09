New mum Laura Whitmore shares adorable snap with her baby girl

Love Island's Laura Whitmore welcomed the birth of her newborn daughter just a few weeks ago and is now back at work on the new season of Celebrity Juice.

Even though she might be fairly new to the motherhood scene, the Bray native has shared some sage advice for other mums out there who might be struggling at the moment, especially when it comes to comparing themselves to those in the public eye.

“Little tip for speaking to new mums… everyone has a different experience so please don’t put your opinion or expectation on them,” the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram today, alongside an adorable snap of herself with her baby girl strapped to her chest in a leopard print baby carrier. The two were seemingly out enjoying the British sunshine, with a 99 ice cream cone in one of Laura’s hands.

“I’ve been told I won’t be able to leave the house and should feel sh*t. But I actually feel the best I’ve felt ever and the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life. And maybe feel a bit guilty for feeling good as I’ve been told I shouldn’t.”

“But I’ve created something incredible. I had a positive natural birth with thankfully no complications and a baby that LOVES the boob (and jaysus those boobs are looking good!) also a supportive partner who loves changing dirty nappies (well at least he does them anyway!),” Laura added.

“I am lucky that’s my truth at the moment- I’m sure there will be tougher days. But you should never compare yourself to anyone else as your journey is specific to you. Stop comparing bodies and situations.”

Laura goes on to emphasise, “My body is not here for your comparison so please don’t judge it. Support other women, it doesn’t knock you – in fact it empowers you. Just a thought x”

Laura confirmed the birth of her first child with her comedian husband Iain Stirling just last week, sharing the first image of her darling daughter with a caption which read, “Thanks for all the kind messages at this time. We are in love x”