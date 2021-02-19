New mum Camilla Thurlow responds to pregnancy rumours

Love Island star and new mum Camilla Thurlow has taken to Instagram to explain to her followers why it’s highly inappropriate to speculate over whether or not someone is pregnant.

After sharing a recent image with her adorable nearly four-month-old daughter, Nell, Camilla explained that she had seen a few comments from people speculating over whether or not she’s pregnant again, claiming they can see her baby bump.

“This is just a friendly reminder that if a woman wants you to know she is pregnant, she will tell you,” the 31-year-old mum wrote, adding, “And wouldn’t that lovely, joyous news be so much better coming from her than you inadvertently causing embarrassment or offence, or worse, pain and sadness?”

“FYI I’m not offended, I’m 3.5 months postpartum. My body spent 9 months adapting not just to carrying and birthing a baby, but to becoming a mother.”

“My shoulders are broader now and thank goodness they are as I’m carrying a baby around most of the time. They have allowed me to rock my little girl to sleep even when my arms were aching, to let her feel warm and safe in my arms.”

“My hips are wider and I’m so glad they are as they give me the support I need to scoop her up and chatter into her perfect little face. I know I have days ahead when I’ll need to perch her on that hip, while I multi-task with her by my side.”

“And yes, I have more energy stores! I’ve never needed them so much in my life, and I’ve never been more grateful to my body for finding a way to constantly keep going. (My feet are also a size bigger but I haven’t quite worked out why that is yet!),” Camilla jokingly added, alongside a gorgeous selfie, where she is seen beaming at the camera.

“Here is a picture, not of my body, but of my happy face, of the most content I have ever been and of the strongest I have ever felt. I’m the luckiest woman in the world and those comments did not bother me, but just a gentle reminder that they could be hurtful to someone, however well-meaning they might be,” she eloquently said.

Camilla’s post was met with an abundance of comments from women agreeing with her and thanking her for putting this important message out into the world.

“It's never ok to ask a woman if she’s pregnant. How amazing are our bodies, that they can adjust and grow to accommodate a growing life,” one follower wrote.

“Love this! I had a baby 4.5 months ago and I also still look pregnant,” another commented.

“You look fab Mumma!,” a third write, before hilariously adding, “PS the feet thing… what is that about!!? Perhaps so we don’t topple over whilst carrying the car seat, baby, changing bag and 6000 pieces of baby paraphernalia around all day.”