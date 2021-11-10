New mom Meghan Trainor opens up on her biggest parenting fail

American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor might be best known for her numerous hit songs such as All About The Bass as well as being recognised for her judging role on the UK’s 2020 series of The Voice. However, it’s clear to see that her proudest role to date is being mum to her baby boy, Riley.

Meghan welcomed the birth of her first child in February this year with husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara. The 27-year-old singer has now opened up about all things motherhood in a revealing ‘Mom Confession’ video filmed for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Revealing what her biggest ‘mom fail’ has been to date, Meghan recalled those lockdown walks which had a concerning effect on her baby boy.

“We would take him on these walks out here in California and I would come home and he would have these little red bumps all over him,” she explained, adding that she sent a photo to her paediatrician after seeing them for a third day in a row.

“He said, 'Oh, it's a heat rash.' So, I was boiling my son on my morning walks. So… don't do that,” she warned with a laugh.

Before little Riley arrived, Meghan recalls being told many times that her life would never be the same. “I was given a lot of advice before the making of my child, Riley, and a lot of people told me 'Your life ends and it's all about them now.' But that's not true,” she noted, adding. “A warning: your life is about to get way better.”

“You're about to be nicer to your body. You're about to love yourself more so that you can live longer for your child. You're about to see the world all over again, it's great,” she gushed.