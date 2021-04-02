New major cast members revealed for season two of Bridgerton

Season two of Bridgerton, Netflix’s popular new period piece is well underway, with two new major cast members being revealed.

So far we know that season two of Bridgerton will be based off of the second novel in Julia Quinn’s beguiling historical romance series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, and will follow the romantic endeavours of Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton sibling.

It has already been confirmed by Netflix that Sex Education star Simone Ashley has been cast as season two’s new leading lady and Anthony’s love interest, Kate Sharma.

Additionally, it’s now been reported that British Indian actress and newcomer Charithra Chandran has been cast to play the delightful Edwina Sharma, Kate Sharma’s younger sister and the new diamond of the season.

According to the novels, Anthony will initially court the younger Miss Sharma before her feisty older sister catches his eye.

Charithra will be joined by Merlin actor Rupert Young who will be taking on the new role of Jack. Jack is the newest member of the ‘Ton with high connections and a bit of a mystery, as reported by Deadline.

As Jack is a brand new character created for the TV series, not based off anyone in the books, we don’t know much more about him just yet.

Netflix have already informed us that filming for season two of Bridgerton is set to pick up this Spring, with no release date announced. However, we’re assuming (and hoping) that they’ll stick to their previous premiere date and will bring us the next instalment this coming December.