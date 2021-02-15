New Lucozade Revive campaign hopes to give home workers a lift

Lucozade Revive, the new drink from Ireland’s biggest sport & energy drink brand, is hoping to give people a lift with the launch of its new campaign aimed at the country’s growing population of home workers. The pandemic has forced almost a third (34%) of Irish adults into home working. Lucozade Revive has enlisted the help of some familiar faces to bring a new lease of life to people’s homes, which have doubled as an office for almost a year now.

A number of personalities join Lucozade Revive’s campaign including Caroline Foran and Jo Linehan from Gaff Interiors who will share their wealth of knowledge on how to improve people’s working from home game. Lifestyle blogger Louise Cooney brings her fast tips for the perfect home working set up and comedian Shane Dan Byrne shares how he stays productive in the home office as well as girl boss Shannon from Shannon’s Hair Beauty Brows Nails and Dog Grooming on the Lower Kimmage Road who will share her tips both as a mother and entrepreneur.

Working-from-home tips and advice will be shared on Lucozade’s Instagram channel @lucozadeenergyirl throughout the campaign. A Lucozade Revive Work From Home kit and a consultation with Gaff Interiors can also be won. Lucozade Revive are inviting people to share their work from home set up tagging @lucozadeenergyirl on Instagram, and the home office most in need of revival will win.

Lucozade Revive is the newest drink from Lucozade, it is a gently sparkling drink that comes in two flavours; Lemon & Lime and Orange & Passionfruit. It is made with natural fruit flavours, and includes vitamins B3, B5, B6 & B12 to help reduce tiredness.

Caroline Foran and Jo Linehan from Gaff Interiors said: “We’re delighted to be working with Lucozade Revive to help people revive their workspaces within their homes. The transition to work from home was so sudden, most of us didn’t focus on creating the right ambiance or optimising the space correctly and it’s easy to get fatigued when we’re seeing the same space constantly. Lucozade Revive is the perfect partner for this campaign as we’re going to help people make changes to their space that will revive during the working day.”

Siobhan Drummond, Brand Manager from Lucozade said: “It’s great to officially launch Lucozade Revive with a campaign that is so relevant right now. I am still feeling the struggle of working from home – it’s tough and I'm guilty of not putting enough effort in setting up my home office. I can’t wait to see the tips from our ambassadors and make my own changes. One thing I am already nailing is break time – and Lucozade Revive is great for that little pick me up during the day and giving me that B vitamin boost. Don’t forget to follow the campaign on Instagram and enter our competition.”

