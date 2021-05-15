New low-cal refreshing iced coffees have arrived.

Now that summer is in sight, Nescafé is excited to launch the brand-new Nescafé Gold Iced range. Available in two delicious and refreshing flavours, Iced Cappuccino and Iced Latte Salted Caramel, they will be the perfect accompaniment to those much longed-for summer moments.

The new Nescafé Gold Iced Cappuccino, boasting an authentic taste of a Cappuccino, and the Nescafé Gold Iced Latte Salted Caramel, a deliciously milky coffee with a hint of salted caramel flavour, have both been expertly crafted to be enjoyed cold.

Both coffees have been made with carefully selected ingredients, including the finest coffee beans, for a delicious coffee taste, topped with a generous velvety foam.

Carol Anne Deasy, Beverages Marketing Manager, Nestlé Ireland said:

“We are very excited to launch the new iced range of Nescafé Gold ready for the summer. We have seen a huge growth in the popularity of iced coffee in cafés and coffee shops as people look for a delicious, refreshing iced frothy coffee on the go. With our new launch, coffee fans will be able to enjoy a mouth-wateringly delicious, coffee-shop style iced coffee at home! No matter where you are, it’s easy to take some time out and savour the aroma and refreshing taste of your favourite iced coffee.”

The new Nescafé Gold Iced coffees will be available in perfectly portioned, convenient sachets and can be made at home in seconds just by adding cold water and ice for an ice cold, rich refreshment on a lazy summer’s afternoon.

And what’s more, with 53 kcal in Iced Latte Salted Caramel and 57 Kcal in Iced Cappuccino per cup and low-fat content, cold coffee fans can enjoy the indulgent taste of iced coffee, without the guilt.

The new Nescafé Gold Iced range is rolling out to major retailers over the coming weeks.