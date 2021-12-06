Harry Potter Reunion trailer reveals which cast members will return

Listen up Potterheads! HBO Max have shared a brand new trailer for their highly anticipated Harry Potter reunion special which is due to premiere on New Year’s Day, and now we finally have a confirmed list of returning stars.

Taking to social media in the early hours of the morning, HBO Max unveiled the very exciting trailer, with a caption which read, “The invitation you’ve been waiting for has arrived. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts is coming to HBO Max on New Year’s Day.”

In the brief teaser clip we get to see a variety of our beloved Harry Potter actors receive their all important invitation, resembling the iconic Hogwarts letter which Harry received in the first film.

We see what looks like Helena Bonham Carter, who played Belatrix LeStrange, reading an issue of The Daily Prophet. We see Robbie Coltrane, a.k.a. Hagrid, opening up his Anniversary invitation and we get a glimpse of Mark Williams who played Arthur Weasley, waving from a train carriage on platform 9 ¾.

The teaser then goes on to list the many famous names which fans can look forward to seeing during this long-awaited reunion, including the three Harry Potter icons, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Other confirmed cast members making an appearance during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special include Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix LeStrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weaseley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and many more!

While it’s known that the special is due to air this coming January 1, 2022 on HBO Max, Harry Potter fans will be pleased to hear that the special will be available to watch over on this side of the world on that very same day. British and Irish viewers will be able to tune into the reunion on New Year’s Day via Sky or streaming service Now TV.