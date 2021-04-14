New EXTRA Refreshers Gum hits store shelves

EXTRA Gum, the No. 1 selling gum brand in the U.S., announced today the launch of EXTRA Refreshers gum, the first-ever soft chew added to the brand's portfolio.

As a leading innovator in the gum category, EXTRA continually looks to expand its portfolio to offer consumers new and exciting experiences. This new product is considered a new multi sensorial chewing experience that you haven’t experienced before.

It starts with a hit of refreshing flavour from mint crystals that instantly dissolve on your tongue, followed by a delicious chewy gym centre, bursting with cooling mintiness that hydrates your mouth and gives you refreshment to last.

Perfect to refresh and energize on the go!

Now available in bottle and handy packs nationwide in peppermint and spearmint flavour.