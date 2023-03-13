NEW Dermalogica Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream clinically proven to give 4 years back

Did you know your skin needs oxygen to look and feel its best? It’s true: the oxygen we breathe is vital to our survival – and to our skin health. As we age, our skin takes in oxygen less effectively. Without sufficient oxygen, it can’t maintain its natural vitality. Lifestyle and environmental factors like diet, air pollution, and lack of sleep can exacerbate skin aging and slow down skin’s capacity to respond to a lack of oxygen. This can show up as fine lines, wrinkles, and an overall appearance that is dull, tired and depleted.

Fortunately, reawakening skin is as simple as taking advantage of the oxygen that is all around us. Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream breathes new life into aging skin. This firming and lifting liquid moisturizer utilizes a blend of oxygen-optimizing botanical actives, including one derived from a plant that thrives in low-oxygen environments, to help skin better absorb oxygen – firming, revitalizing and plumping to leave skin looking smooth and strong.

Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream firms, lifts and revitalizes with rare and premium actives:

High-altitude Ligustrum Lucidum seed + Glycogen + hand-harvested Nasturtium Flower help oxygenate skin’s surface by hydrating its upper layers for a smooth, energized appearance.

Extracted via eco-friendly subcritical water technology

Adaptogenic Astragalus+ smooths and tightens for a lifted look.

Certified sustainable. Extracted using an eco-friendly process.

Luffa Root + Squalane visibly firm, minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

100% eco-friendly. Processed using 90% less water than traditional methods.

Antioxidant-rich Rose of Winter soothes and boosts skin’s resilience.

It is also clinically proven to give 4 years back – delivering skin that looks firmer and more lifted after just 1 week.*

BEFORE USE



AFTER 1 APPLICATION



*By reducing the appearance of premature wrinkles.

RRP: €145/£130

Available now from Dermalogica.ie and all authorized Dermalogica stockists.