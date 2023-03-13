SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

NEW Dermalogica Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream clinically proven to give 4 years back

by

Did you know your skin needs oxygen to look and feel its best? It’s true: the oxygen we breathe is vital to our survival – and to our skin health. As we age, our skin takes in oxygen less effectively. Without sufficient oxygen, it can’t maintain its natural vitality. Lifestyle and environmental factors like diet, air pollution, and lack of sleep can exacerbate skin aging and slow down skin’s capacity to respond to a lack of oxygen. This can show up as fine lines, wrinkles, and an overall appearance that is dull, tired and depleted.

Fortunately, reawakening skin is as simple as taking advantage of the oxygen that is all around us. Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream breathes new life into aging skin. This firming and lifting liquid moisturizer utilizes a blend of oxygen-optimizing botanical actives, including one derived from a plant that thrives in low-oxygen environments, to help skin better absorb oxygen – firming, revitalizing and plumping to leave skin looking smooth and strong.

Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream firms, lifts and revitalizes with rare and premium actives:

  • High-altitude Ligustrum Lucidum seed + Glycogen + hand-harvested Nasturtium Flower help oxygenate skin’s surface by hydrating its upper layers for a smooth, energized appearance.
  • Extracted via eco-friendly subcritical water technology
  • Adaptogenic Astragalus+ smooths and tightens for a lifted look.
  • Certified sustainable. Extracted using an eco-friendly process.
  • Luffa Root + Squalane visibly firm, minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
  • 100% eco-friendly. Processed using 90% less water than traditional methods.
  • Antioxidant-rich Rose of Winter soothes and boosts skin’s resilience.

It is also clinically proven to give 4 years back – delivering skin that looks firmer and  more lifted after just 1 week.*

BEFORE USE
 
AFTER 1 APPLICATION
 

*By reducing the appearance of premature wrinkles.

RRP: €145/£130

Available now from Dermalogica.ie and all authorized Dermalogica stockists.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.