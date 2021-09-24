New dad Jason Derulo announces he and Jena Frumes have broken up

American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes have officially split up just four months after welcoming the birth of their baby boy.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening, Jason announced that after a year and a half of dating he and Jena have “decided to part ways”.

“She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be,” Jason continued, before asking people to “respect our privacy in this time”.

Jena and I have decided to part ways.

She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time. — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 23, 2021

Jason and Jenna reportedly share a birthday, September 21, which occurred earlier this week. As reported by People, Jenna and Jason celebrated the day together in Aspen, Colorado. The publication reports that Jena posted a birthday tribute to Jason on social media, which has since been deleted.

“Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover. You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever,” the model is said to have written in the Instagram caption.

“You truly make me whole and I'm so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can't wait to make more memories with you guys."

Credit: instagram.com/jenafrumes

"I know I'm a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I'm forever grateful for that. Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever,” she concluded.

Jason and Jena first started dating in March of 2020, growing closer than ever throughout the pandemic and the many lockdowns. One year later, in March 2021, Jason announced the exciting news that he and Jena were expecting their first child together.

Credit: instagram.com/jenafrumes

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet montage video of himself and Jena walking hand-in-hand along the beach together, Jena’s growing bump in clear view.

In May, Jason shared an emotional birth video to social media, announcing that his baby boy had arrived. “The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother,” the new dad gushed in the caption.