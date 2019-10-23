‘Never say never’: Alesha Dixon opens up about having more kids

Alesha Dixon has been adjusting to life as a mum-of-two since welcoming her second child on August 20. The singer confirmed the birth of her daughter Anaya on October 7 and she is as cute as pie. The mum revealed the meaning of her daughter's stunning name in an interview on Lorraine.

She revealed that the name Anaya means 'God answered' or 'look up to God' and Safiya means 'pure'.

The Britain's Got Talent judge may have only welcomed her little girl a few weeks ago, but her six-year-old daughter Azura is already eager to expand the family.

Alesha revealed her eldest daughter wants her to have another baby already. In an interview with ITV’s Lorraine, the mum said, “It was so funny, literally two weeks after having the baby, “Mummy I think it’s time for a brother now, don’t you?” I was like I don’t think so darling. I think mummy’s done.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge may not be ready for another baby just yet, but she said she’ll never rule it out.

When asked if she will have another baby, Alesha commented, “Who knows. I think one thing I’ve learnt in life is never say never.”

She previously told You magazine that she always dreamed of having a big family, but admitted she was afraid her age would prevent that from happening.

"I don't know whether it will happen given my age but I adore the idea of a large family and I hope I will be lucky,” she shared.

The Boy Does Nothing has just completed her stint on America’s Got Talent so there’s no doubt she’s ready to return home and spend quality time with her darling daughters and her beau Azuka.

Alesha and her husband, Azuka Ononye have been married since 2017 and have known one another for over a decade.