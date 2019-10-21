SHEmazing!
‘Never letting go’: Shay Mitchell has given birth to her first child

Shay Mitchell is officially a mama!

The Pretty Little Liars star gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, this weekend.

Shay confirmed the wonderful news by posting a photo of her holding her daughter’s tiny hand on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She simply captioned the photo, ‘Never letting go’

This is Shay’s first child with her boyfriend Matt Babel.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress suffered a devastating miscarriage in the past so the birth of her daughter undoubtedly an emotional moment for the You star.

She opened up about the loss earlier this year;

"The first time that I was pregnant last year, Matt and I hadn't been planning, it happened and we were really excited about it.

"I was like 14 weeks, at that point, I had no idea the percentage of miscarriages. When it happened I was just, completely blindsided by it,” Shay added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The mum didn’t want to announce her pregnancy too early because of her past heartache. 

"I chose to hold on until I announced because of the first time. It didn't go as I had hoped for, and it was extremely difficult,” she explained.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We’re so glad to hear that Shay has welcomed a healthy baby girl.

We cannot wait to find out the name of her daughter.

