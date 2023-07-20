Neutrogena launches new ‘Retinol Boost’ range to boost your skin’s a-game

Neutrogena launches its brand-new face care range, Retinol Boost, designed to help boost your skin’s A-Game by preventing and correcting multiple visible signs of ageing. Harnessing the power of Pure Retinol (a dermatologist-proven form of Vitamin A) for visibly youthful, healthy-looking skin, this comprehensive range is suitable for beginner to expert Retinol users.

Developed with dermatologists, the NEW innovative Neutrogena Retinol Boost formulas blend ingredients that your future skin will thank you for – and are so effective that results are visible as early as 1 week. Neutrogena brings its performance to scientific formulas, delivering top results so you can feel confident that your skin is on its A-Game.

Retinol Boost blends three key ingredients with the aim of achieving maximum efficacy with great tolerability.

The powerhouse ingredient – Pure Retinol – is a dermatologist-proven form of Vitamin A. Scientifically proven to stimulate cell renewal at the skin’s surface, it also works to increase collagen production. As cells renew, skin looks rejuvenated and revitalised, and fine lines, dullness, wrinkles, and pigmentation spots are improved.

Myrtus Plant Extract , known for its skin-regenerating benefits, boosts Retinol effectiveness by 83% (vs Retinol alone).

known for its skin-regenerating benefits, boosts Retinol effectiveness by 83% (vs Retinol alone). The products contain Hyaluronic Acid to intensely hydrate and plump the skin.

The range is made up of 6 products each of which plays a key role in your daily skincare routine:

Neutrogena Retinol Boost Serum (30ml, €34.99)

This serum improves tone and texture to help skin glow, while targeting multiple visible signs of ageing – including fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, pigmentation spots and a lack of firmness.

Neutrogena Retinol Boost Eye Cream (15ml, €30.99)

The eye cream nourishes skin around the delicate eye area and prevents & corrects multiple visible signs of ageing.

Neutrogena Retinol Boost Night Cream (50ml, €34.99)

The night cream nourishes overnight to prevent & correct multiple visible signs of ageing, for youthful, healthy-looking skin.

Neutrogena Retinol Boost Day Cream SPF 15 (50ml, €34.99)

The day cream improves tone & texture to help the skin glow. The lightweight, multi-benefit day cream absorbs quickly, and targets multiple visible signs of early ageing.

Neutrogena Retinol Boost+ Intense Care Cream (50ml, €38.99)

The care cream is a rich moisturising cream that supports skin regeneration to effectively prevent and correct multiple visible signs of ageing – including even deep wrinkles.

Neutrogena Retinol Boost+ Intense Night Serum (30ml, €38.99)

The night serum contains their highest concentration of Pure Retinol. This super concentrated, fast-absorbing overnight serum effectively targets multiple visible signs of ageing.

Neutrogena recognises the need to simplify the complex science of skincare and provide access to knowledge and derm-backed solutions. Neutrogena Retinol Boost takes the guesswork out of Retinol with a carefully formulated blend of ingredients, designed to deliver maximum efficacy with minimum irritation – so there’s no need to play scientist in your own bathroom to achieve fantastic results.

Rebecca Bennett, Brand Ambassador at Neutrogena, says of the launch “At Neutrogena, we are committed to delivering solutions that will make a real difference to your skin. That’s why we created the Retinol Boost range – we know that our customers value science-backed expertise and are looking for products that are efficacious AND feel good on the skin. With busy lives, they don’t need their skincare routines to add another layer of complexity or confusion. Retinol Boost is a one-stop shop for those looking to maintain a youthful radiant glow.”

Beginners and more experienced users alike can build their Retinol regime with NEW Neutrogena Retinol Boost, to achieve all the benefits of Vitamin A, with clinically proven results. Boost your skin’s A-Game.

Directions for use:

Pure Retinol is a powerful and effective active ingredient, which can irritate the skin if used incorrectly. Neutrogena Retinol Boost has been carefully formulated with a blend of ingredients, with the aim of achieving maximum efficacy with minimum irritation. Ideal for beginners, but no compromise on results for more experienced users. For Retinol beginners, gradually phase into your skincare routine. Start with 2-3 uses per week for the first 3 weeks, working up to daily/nightly use as tolerated.

Neutrogena’s Retinol Boost range is suitable for both daytime and nighttime use. Always use an SPF during the day when using Retinol, as it can increase sun sensitivity. Your key skin concerns should determine your selected routine. For more information, please visit the Neutrogena website.

The NEW Retinol Boost range is available from Lloyds, McCabes, Hickeys and independent pharmacies nationwide.